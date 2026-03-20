From 8–12 December 2025, stakeholders convened in Salima for a comprehensive review of these campaigns and routine immunization performance. The meeting validated coverage data, documented lessons learned, and developed actionable workplans to address gaps and strengthen systems for 2026. These achievements demonstrate Malawi’s growing capacity for rapid, data-driven outbreak response and integrated immunization strategies. With continued investment and collaboration, Malawi is well positioned to sustain these gains, protect vulnerable populations, and advance toward national and global health security goals.

Simultaneously, Malawi responded to an Mpox outbreak declared in April 2025. With support from partners, the country introduced the Mpox vaccine for both pre-exposure and post-exposure protection, focusing on key populations and close contacts of confirmed cases. A reactive vaccination campaign conducted in October deployed 33,605 doses across 12 priority districts, achieving 100% coverage and zero wastage. This success was driven by meticulous planning, robust cold chain management, and adaptive delivery strategies, including mobile outreach teams that reached high-risk communities quickly and effectively.

In 2025, Malawi undertook two major public health interventions to protect its population and strengthen health security. First, the Ministry of Health launched a nationwide HPV Multi-Age Cohort (MAC) campaign in October, targeting girls aged 9–18 years and transitioning to a one-dose schedule for 9-year-olds. This strategic move aimed to close coverage gaps and accelerate progress toward cervical cancer elimination. The campaign achieved 91% coverage, significantly reducing the number of adolescent girls left behind and marking a milestone in Malawi’s commitment to equity and disease prevention.

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