In a move to bolster regional environmental safety and fortify its oil and gas sector, Ambassador Richard Kabonero, Head of Regional Economic Cooperation Department at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, met today with a delegation from the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), led by Dr. Joseph Kabusheshe, Director of Environmental Health and Safety. The discussions focused on enhancing Uganda’s international collaboration efforts concerning oil spill contingency preparedness and response mechanism. During the meeting Dr. Kabusheshe said that PAU has a robust, detailed and comprehensive National oil spill contingency plan which she needs to share with her neighbors.

“These strategic frameworks are designed to ensure rapid and effective response to any potential oil spill incidents within Uganda,” he said. Highlighting the inherent need for Trans boundary cooperation, Dr. Kabusheshe emphasized the critical importance of collaborating with neighboring countries that could be affected by oil spill events. Recognizing the importance of this initiative, Ambassador Kabonero expressed support for enhanced regional partnerships. He articulated the necessity for a cohesive, multinational approach to oil spill management, which not only safeguards the environment but also ensures sustainable development and mutual prosperity. The meeting agreed to establish a dedicated committee tasked with formulating and implementing strategic agreements with neighboring nations.

This committee will serve as a pivotal platform for dialogue, cooperation, and coordination, ensuring that Uganda and its neighbors are well-prepared to address any oil spill contingencies with unparalleled efficiency and effectiveness. "Uganda and her neighbors need to be prepared in the unlikely event of an oil spill," stated Ambassador Kabonero. "Our proactive measures and collaborative efforts underscore our dedication to protecting the environment and fostering regional stability. By working hand in hand with neighboring countries, we can collectively mitigate the risks associated with oil spill incidents and safeguard our shared natural resources,” he said. This initiative marks a significant milestone in Uganda's environmental and energy sector policies, reflecting the country's steadfast commitment to international standards of safety, sustainability, and regional cooperation. The proactive stance taken by Uganda will not only enhance the nation's capacity to manage oil spill incidents but also strengthen its position as a responsible and forward-thinking leader in the global oil and gas industry.