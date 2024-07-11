Strathmore University Business School and the International Trade Centre (ITC) partner to open a Small Business Development Centre Digital Trade Hub in Kenya to provide small businesses with the e-commerce skills, tools and knowledge they need to expand their market reach and opportunities. This partnership is designed to foster economic growth, job creation and regional market expansion.

The Hubs will provide small businesses with e-commerce training materials and resources, as well as in-person coaching and training sessions, so they can overcome challenges to selling online.

The Business School through the Kenya Small Business Development Centres (SBDC) is providing advisory services, training, and facilitation of access to markets and finance for small businesses in six counties – Mombasa, Nakuru, Kiambu, Kisumu, Makueni and Isiolo – under the umbrella of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Strategic Partnership programme, backed by USAID funding.

To complement these services, ITC is providing a customized e-commerce learning programme, technical assistance and digital tools so small businesses can address the challenges of selling online. This work is being done under ITC’s Digital Moonshot and the European Union-funded East African Community Market Access Upgrade Programme, now in its second phase (MARKUP II).

Building on an established partnership

Strathmore University Business School and ITC signed a memorandum of understanding on 13 March 2024 to establish Digital Trade Hubs in the six counties across Kenya, to equip small businesses with the skills and knowledge required to access new markets through digital channels.

The partners will reach out to other key e-commerce stakeholders in the country, to create an environment conducive to leveraging e-commerce for sustainable business growth, including for and through small businesses.