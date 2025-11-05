The eighth edition of the AIPS Sport Media Awards reached its deadline on a high note, with 1,979 submissions representing 130 nationalities from the five continents. It was another tremendous display of the global reach and unity of AIPS (www.AIPSMedia.com), reaffirming the Awards as the most prestigious recognition for sports journalists and storytellers worldwide, open to professionals and freelancers alike, and free from language barriers.

The AIPS Sport Media Awards were born eight years ago, having understood the need to celebrate our profession in difficult times, and with the #SportMediaExcellence as path, to build bridges with the new generations of journalists, photographers, videomakers and sports storytellers. Colleagues from 166 countries have participated since then, showing the absolute need of being together in a fast-changing professional scenario. Ceremonies were held in Europe, Africa and Asia, also highlighting the international character of the Awards.

WHAT’S NEXT All submissions will now be duly processed in the coming weeks, before the start of the five-round voting system. Each work will first be evaluated individually by the initial panel of mentors, EC members and jurors. The highest-rated pieces will advance to the longlist, to be announced in January 2026.

The second round will be conducted by the AIPS Executive Committee, representing 24 different countries, to determine the shortlisted candidates, revealed in February 2026. Finally, in March 2026, the AIPS Jury, composed of 12 distinguished figures from the international sport media industry, will review the shortlists and decide the Top 10 finalists, the Podium Nominees, and, on the eve of the ceremony, the winners.

THE PRIZES Awards for the eight senior categories include 5,000 USD for first place, 3,000 USD for second, and 2,000 USD for third. In the Young Reporters categories, three winners will be selected, each earning an AIPS scholarship to cover a major international sports event.

SPECIAL MENTIONS AND CONTINENTAL RANKINGS On top of the existing categories, all investigative works received will be taken into consideration for the special Investigative Reporting Award. A Life in Sport is another special category not open to submissions, celebrating the remarkable career of a seasoned journalist.

During the ceremony, special mentions representing the core values of AIPS will also be announced. These values include the fight against racism and discrimination in sport, the defence of press freedom, access to sources, equal gender representation, and proper coverage of women’s sport, among many others.

The continental rankings, another milestone to celebrate achievements on a regional level, will also be revealed during the gala.

CERTIFICATES All participants will receive a certificate of participation. Depending on their final position, they will also receive a certificate of merit for their progress, including those reaching the longlist, shortlist, Top 10, special mentions and continental rankings.

EYES ON LAUSANNE 2026 The Awards ceremony will take place in Lausanne, Switzerland, headquarters of AIPS, on the eve of the AIPS Congress in April 2026. All podium nominees will receive an invitation including a round ticket and accommodation to attend the gala.

THANK YOU From the entire AIPS Sport Media Awards team – AIPS President Gianni Merlo, Awards Director Martin Mazur, and all AIPS staff members – our heartfelt thanks go to every participant for making this another global success story.

Good luck to all!