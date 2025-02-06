In a vibrant workshop in Antananarivo, the hum of sewing machines mixed with the sound of laughter as 19 Malagasy women immersed themselves in an extraordinary opportunity.

These women, entrepreneurs from across Madagascar, came together to learn, create, and grow under a training programme led by the Academy of Design&Innovation (ADI) and the International Trade Centre (ITC).

This initiative, part of the UK Trade Partnerships programme, aimed to empower women through fashion, turning creativity into sustainable businesses.

The training was designed to teach not just skills but a new way of thinking about fashion and entrepreneurship. With the guidance of seasoned trainers, Stella Moorghen and Julie Abel, participants dove into the intricate world of pattern-making, mastering techniques for tracing blocks for skirts, corsages, and sleeves. Though many were beginners, they quickly grew confident, discovering how to translate ideas into tangible designs.

Creativity flourished as the women explored textile embellishment techniques such as embroidery, screen printing, and patchwork. Inspired by global trends, they experimented with textures, patterns, and colours, reimagining what their designs could achieve.

Business of fashion

The workshop also introduced the participants to the business side of fashion. Branding, marketing, and packaging took center stage, as the women learned to craft their identity and position their products in the market. They created their own labels and developed strategies to tell their brand stories, transforming ordinary products into unique, high-value creations.

For many, the programme was not without challenges. Power outages disrupted some sessions, and participants’ skill levels varied widely. Yet, these obstacles were met with determination and a collaborative spirit.

By the end of the programme, the women had not only gained new skills but also the confidence to chart their paths in the fashion industry. Their final projects, including redesigned garments and professional-grade storyboards, showcased their growth and creativity.

This initiative is just the beginning. ITC, ADI, and the women's business grouping GFEM are committed to building on this success, with plans to expand training opportunities and provide mentorship to ensure these women thrive.

This is the story of Malagasy women turning their passion into purpose — stitching together not just garments, but also hope, independence, and a brighter future.