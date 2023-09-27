AUTO24.africa redefining automotive retail across the continent offering unparalleled and exclusive services; AUTO24 is a subsidiary of Africar Group in which Stellantis (www.Stellantis.com/en) has a controlling stake; This expansion positions the platform to become the continent's number one multi-brand retailer for used cars; Stellantis, continues to back the platform on its ambitious journey.

AUTO24.africa, an innovative pre-owned car marketplace, announced its expansion into four new African markets: Morocco, Rwanda, Senegal and South Africa. This move comes after a remarkably successful first year in Ivory Coast and positions the platform to become the continent's number one multi-brand retailer for used cars. Following last year's investment from Stellantis, AUTO24.africa is revolutionizing the African automotive sector with first-of-its-kind customer offerings.

AUTO24.africa offers unparalleled and exclusive services, including a five-day refund policy, a six-month warranty, one-year maintenance, and one-year insurance plans for all vehicles. The platform also provides convenient financing options in association with several partners. These benefits are a first in many African countries and redefine the standard for car ownership across the continent.

Stellantis, as main investor, continues to back AUTO24.africa in its ambitious journey which is perfectly aligns with Stellantis’ strategic plan DARE FORWARD 2030 by participating to expanded of our offer of mobility solutions to widely meet the customer needs in Africa.

Africar Group, the parent company of AUTO24.africa, has been a pioneer in online automotive classifieds in Sub-Saharan Africa since its founding in Australia in 2016. The company leverages cutting-edge technology to offer seamless digital experiences that meet the unique needs of the African market.

This year's expansion is a part of AUTO24.africa's long-term vision to become the leading multi-brand certified pre-owned car retailer in Africa. The platform aims to introduce even more features and capabilities that will further elevate the automotive buying and selling experience, all with trust and transparency.

About Stellantis:

Stellantis N.V. (NYSE: STLA / Euronext Milan: STLAM / Euronext Paris: STLAP) is one of the world’s leading automakers and a mobility provider. Its storied and iconic brands embody the passion of their visionary founders and today’s customers in their innovative products and services, including Abarth, Alfa Romeo, Chrysler, Citroën, Dodge, DS Automobiles, Fiat, Jeep®, Lancia, Maserati, Opel, Peugeot, Ram, Vauxhall, Free2move and Leasys. Powered by our diversity, we lead the way the world moves – aspiring to become the greatest sustainable mobility tech company, not the biggest, while creating added value for all stakeholders as well as the communities in which it operates. For more information, visit www.Stellantis.com.

About Africar Group:

Africar Group Pty Ltd is an Australian entity, owning, operating and growing the largest network of automotive marketplaces in Africa. Available in more than 45 countries, and covering markets totalling more than 1 billion people, it has been helping millions of buyers and sellers of pre-owned vehicles to transact safer and easier over the last 5 years. Africar Group is a venture initiated by Emerging Classifieds Ventures (www.ECV.Ventures), specialising in building and operating marketplaces in emerging markets. For more information, visit www.AfricarGroup.com