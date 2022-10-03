Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates


The Embassy of the Kingdom of Morocco in Ouagadougou is closely following the situation in Burkina Faso and the events taking place there since Friday, September 30, 2022.

The Embassy reassures on the situation of the members of the Moroccan community residing in Burkina Faso.

It calls on compatriots to remain in their homes and exercise caution.

The Embassy has set up a monitoring cell and provides this emergency number in case of need: +226 06 41 80 80.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Kingdom of Morocco - Ministry of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccan Expatriates.