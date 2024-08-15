The humanitarian Community in Ethiopia mourns the death of Mr. Yared Melese, a humanitarian who was working with the NGO Action for Social Development and Environmental Protection Organization (ASDEPO) and expresses its deepest condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased. Mr. Melese was kidnapped for ransom and later killed by an unidentified criminal armed group operating in Dawunt Woreda of North Wello Zone, Amhara Region.

“We condemn in the strongest terms the kidnapping for ransom and subsequent killing of our colleague, Mr. Yared Melese, by criminals, whilst he was serving in the line of duty. As a Nutrition Officer, Yared was a brave and dedicated humanitarian worker who was ready to assist civilians in need under extremely challenging circumstances. Any attack, threat, looting or extortion demands are unacceptable breaches of our Code of Conduct” said Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov Humanitarian Coordinator in Ethiopia. “Mr. Yared Melese was a beloved husband, father and son. My deepest sympathies go to his family and the entire humanitarian community in Ethiopia for this tragic loss”.

Including this latest incident, eight humanitarian workers have been killed in Ethiopia so far in 2024 (six in the Amhara Region), whilst at least 14 incidents of kidnap of aid workers for ransom have been reported, a majority in the Central and North Gondar zones of Ahmara Region. While the Humanitarian Country Team remains committed to assisting vulnerable Ethiopians wherever they are, and as resources and the security environment allow, such incidents undermine the ability of humanitarian workers to assist people in need, particularly children and women, who depend on our vital assistance.

“When humanitarian workers are targeted, our ability to deliver assistance to the people in need in affected areas is seriously compromised. We have engaged with respective Government institutions regarding the speedy investigation and the necessary process to bring perpetuators of this and previously committed crimes to justice. The Code of Conduct1 must be respected by all stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of aid workers, operations, and of the affected communities. Humanitarian workers are not a target” Dr. Ramiz added.