The Chairperson of the African Union Commission warmly welcomes the adoption by the United Nations General Assembly of resolution A/80/L.48, led by the Republic of Ghana, declaring the trafficking of enslaved Africans and racialized chattel enslavement of Africans as the gravest crime against humanity.

The AUC Chairperson commends H.E. the President of the Republic of Ghana for this important leadership, which reflects Africa’s longstanding and principled call for the full recognition of the slave trade and its enduring consequences.

“This historic decision marks an important step toward truth, justice, and healing, and reinforces the urgent need to address the enduring legacy of slavery,” the Chairperson stated.

The AUC Chairperson reiterated the African Union’s call for comprehensive acknowledgment of the historical and contemporary impacts of slavery, including the pursuit of reparative justice, in line with Agenda 2063 and relevant Assembly decisions.

The African Union remains committed to working with the United Nations, Member States, and partners to advance historical justice and ensure that such crimes are neither forgotten nor repeated.