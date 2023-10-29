The United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS) commends the ongoing initiatives aimed at bringing an end to nearly seven months of intense hostilities in Sudan.

The Mission welcomes the resumption of talks between representatives of the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, under the facilitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, United States, African Union, and the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD). UNITAMS hopes that this new round of negotiations will result in the implementation of the Declaration of Commitment to Protect the Civilians of Sudan, signed on 11 May 2023, and a comprehensive ceasefire, which are both crucial to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people.

UNITAMS also welcomes the current initiatives by a broad range of civilian actors calling for an end to the war, underscoring the pressing need for a solution that would lead to a resumption of the democratic political transition.

Furthermore, the United Nations Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan welcomes the consultative meeting of the Sudanese signatories to the Juba Peace Agreement to unify their efforts to bring an end to the conflict, convened by the Republic of South Sudan earlier this week in Juba.

UNITAMS will continue working with international and regional actors - including the African Union and IGAD in support of ongoing mediation efforts towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Sudan.