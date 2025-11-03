The Presiding Officers of Parliament, led by the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, and the Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces, Ms Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane, extend their heartfelt congratulations to the Proteas Women for their historic performance in the 2025 ICC Women’s World Cup.

While the team was narrowly defeated by India in the final, their journey to this pinnacle match marks a monumental first for a South African women’s cricket team. This milestone is a source of immense national pride and a powerful testament to the excellence and rising stature of women’s sport in South Africa.

Throughout the tournament in India, the Proteas Women demonstrated exceptional skill and determination. Their path to the final, including a particularly inspirational semi-final victory against Australia, captivated the nation and showcased their place among the world’s cricketing elite.

The Presiding Officers commend the entire team, players, coaches and management, for their professionalism, unity and unwavering dedication. Their success has elevated the profile of women’s cricket and serves as a beacon of inspiration for a generation of young South African athletes.

This achievement signifies the unique power of sport to unite the nation and strengthen our shared identity. The team embodies the very principles that define our democracy: perseverance, collaboration and national pride.

On behalf of the people of South Africa, Parliament expresses its profound gratitude to the Proteas Women. You have lifted the nation’s spirit and made us all profoundly proud.





