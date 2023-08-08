The Presiding Officers of the Parliament of the Republic of South Africa, the National Assembly Speaker Ms Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the National Council of Province Chairperson Mr Amos Masondo, express deep concern, and distress regarding the ongoing minibus taxi strike in Cape Town, which has been going on since last week. The situation has escalated to include violence, road closures, and vandalism of public and private vehicles, causing significant disruptions to the daily lives of citizens.

We extend heartfelt sympathies to the families of the deceased who lost their lives during this protest. The loss of lives in this manner is a tragedy that we mourn deeply, and we stand in solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time.

We call for an urgent and peaceful resolution to the impasses between the City of Cape Town and the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco). We recognize that the taxi industry plays a vital role in the transportation of millions of South Africans daily, and we urge all parties involved to engage in constructive dialogue to find common ground and resolve the issues at hand.

However, we strongly condemn the acts of violence and criminality that have marred the strike. The loss of life and burning of vehicles are not only tragic but also undermine the principles of peaceful protest and lawful expression of grievances. We call on all protesters and participants to respect the rule of law and the rights of others while expressing their demands.

The impact of this strike extends beyond the transportation sector. The disruption of schooling for approximately 287,420 learners and the strain placed on health and emergency services is deeply concerning. The free movement of people, access to essential services, and economic activities within the city have been severely affected, causing untold hardship for residents and businesses alike.

In light of these developments, we appeal to all parties to act responsibly and with restraint. We urge the City of Cape Town and Santaco to prioritize the well-being and safety of all citizens and find a speedy resolution to the current impasse.

We call on the leadership of Santaco and other stakeholders to engage in peaceful and constructive negotiations with the City of Cape Town to find a resolution that addresses the concerns of the taxi industry while ensuring the safety and well-being of all citizens.

In conclusion, we call for an immediate cessation of violence, vandalism, and disruptions to essential services. We believe that peaceful and law-based protests are an essential part of our democratic society, and we encourage all parties to express their grievances through lawful means.

We must work together, as responsible citizens and stakeholders, to find a peaceful and lasting solution to this crisis. We are confident that through dialogue, understanding, and cooperation, we can overcome issues that are at the heart of this situation to ensure the well-being of everyone.