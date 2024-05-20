Presidency of the Arab Republic of Egypt


It is with deep grief and sorrow that the Arab Republic of Egypt mourns the death of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, Iran’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Hossein Amir Abdollahian and their escorts on Sunday, May 19,2024 in a tragic crash.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, extends his sincere condolences to the people of Iran, asking Allah the Almighty to envelop President Raisi and the deceased with his mercy and grant solace and comfort to their families. The President expressed the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the leadership and people of Iran during this tragic time.

