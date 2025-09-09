Today, we celebrate African Union Day with pride and renewed commitment to our shared vision of a united, prosperous, and peaceful Africa.

This day commemorates the Sirte Declaration of 9 September 1999, when African leaders agreed to establish the African Union. That historic decision laid the foundation for stronger continental unity, cooperation, and integration.

African Union Day honors our collective journey, the resilience of our people, and the enduring spirit of Pan-Africanism that continues to inspire and bind us together.

As we mark this milestone, we recognize the significant progress made across the continent, from advancing peace and stability and progress in conflict resolution efforts in the continent to Africa’s growing economic integration through the African Continental Free Trade Area. Our continent is making remarkable strides in renewable energy, digital innovation, and youth empowerment, strengthening Africa’s position as a key player on the global stage.

We reaffirm our dedication to the principles of solidarity, integration, and sustainable development. Together, we strive to overcome challenges across peace and security, economic transformation, and social progress, while seizing the immense opportunities that lie ahead under Agenda 2063.

Let us continue to work hand in hand, governments, private sector, civil society, youth, and partners, to build a continent where every African can thrive in dignity and hope.

Happy African Union Day to all!