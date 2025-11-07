Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, will be paying State visit to Angola and Botswana from November 8-13, 2025. This will be the first ever State visit by an Indian Head of State to Angola and Botswana.

2. President Murmu will be visiting Angola from 8-11 November, 2025 at the invitation of His Excellency Mr. João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenço, President of the Republic of Angola. India and Angola are celebrating the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year. President Murmu will be holding bilateral talks with President Lourenço on 9 November. President Murmu will be attending the 50th anniversary celebrations of Angola’s independence on November 11, 2025. President Murmu is scheduled to address the Angolan Parliament, and will be interacting with the Indian community in Angola. India and Angola enjoy close ties of friendship and cooperation, which have been growing across sectors. The State visit of President Murmu will provide an opportunity to review entire gamut of bilateral ties and to provide further momentum to mutually beneficial cooperation.

3. On the second leg of her visit, President Murmu will be visiting the Republic of Botswana from 11-13 November 2025 at the invitation of the President of Botswana, His Excellency Adv. Duma Gideon Boko. The State visit underscores India’s commitment to strengthen its long-standing and friendly ties with Botswana. During the visit, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with the President of Botswana on 12 November. President Murmu is scheduled to address the National Assembly of Botswana, interact with the members of the Indian community in Botswana, and visit sites of cultural and historical importance.The visit will provide fresh momentum to collaborative ties with Botswana and strengthen cooperation in new areas for mutual benefit.

4. The State visit of President Murmu is reflective of India’s firm commitment to deepen its partnership with the African region, and will further strengthen India’s long-standing cooperative ties with Angola and Botswana.