High Commission of the United Republic of Tanzania Abuja, Nigeria


On 10th February 2023, the High Commission facilitated a virtual consultative meeting between State University of Zanzibar and the Abuja University. In attendance, were H.E. Benson Afred Bana, High Commissioner of Tanzania to Nigeria who chaired the meeting; Prof Moh'd Makame Haji, Vice Chancellor Zanzibar State University; Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah, Vice Chancellor of the University of Abuja and officials from the two institutions as well as officials from the High Commission. The meeting among other things agreed that, the cooperation between the two institutions be established starting with Swahili teaching at Abuja University. The Memorandum of Understanding to be signed soon.

