Abawu Lorna operates a modest stall at one of the bustling markets in Aru Junction, a lively town in Central Equatoria.

As the breadwinner, she is taking care of her family, including her unemployed husband, and the cost of sending her five children to school. While the financial burden is heavy, Abawu’s business is one of many benefiting from an increase in local produce from nearby farms.

"We used to buy all commodities from Uganda, but since farmers have improved production here, we are now sourcing locally at a cheaper price."

Her story is one of the many that Radio Miraya, operated by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, is spotlighting as it focuses on the immense challenges facing the world’s newest nation, including an economic crisis, rising conflict, and a stalled peace deal.

Strategically located along one of the busiest highways, Aru Junction links the capital Juba to Uganda, making it the main supply route for commodities, ranging from food to building materials.

The steady stream of travelers brings brisk business opportunities, particularly benefitting farmers.

Central Equatoria’s climate, marked by a distinct long rainy season stretching from April to November, makes it possible for farmers to cultivate and harvest twice a year. Located on the plains of this region, Aru Junction’s fertile soil makes tilling the land particularly lucrative.

But for farmers, the relative peace and stability in this area is just as important.

“When there is enough food, there is no violence,” says community leader, Sultan Isaac Ladu Sarafino, speaking on Radio Miraya’s Community Conversations programme.

Sarafino tells the audience that, despite challenges such as limited access to capital, Aru Junction farmers can make the most of their location and the peace it offers to cultivate both for subsistence and market sale.

The stability at Aru Junction is also enticing people who previously left the area to return.

Betty Ropani, who fled to Uganda when conflict broke out in her village in Yei in 2016, has resettled in Aru Junction. Using land allocated to her by local authorities, she now grows maize and tomatoes. She believes a small loan could significantly boost the gains she is already realizing from cultivation.

“I want to acquire more land so that I can support my children still in Uganda,” says the mother of four.

Betty was among a group of residents who gathered at the Aru Junction Administration office for a community outreach event hosted by UNMISS.

The residents are concerned about violence in other parts of the state.

“We want to connect with other areas and trade there,” remarked one resident, “But, for now, we are separated by insecurity.”

The Boma Administrator echoes the need for strengthened security and acknowledges the impact of Nepalese peacekeepers who regularly patrol the area.

“Your presence in this area gives us confidence. We would like to see more of this across the state, so we can open trade corridors for our farmers and traders,” says Andama Zakeyo Hussein.