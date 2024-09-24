St. George’s University (SGU) (www.SGU.edu), an accredited School of Medicine in Grenada, West Indies, recently held a successful information session at Hotel 340 in Gaborone, Botswana, on September 18, 2024. The event, hosted by Amy Karabus, SGU’s Student Recruitment Manager for Africa, provided prospective students and their families with insights into pursuing a medical career with SGU.

Attendees had the opportunity to explore SGU’s 4-Year Medical Degree (MD) program as well as its 5-and 6-Year MD Tracks, while gaining a deeper understanding of the admissions process. The highlight of the event was a Question&Answers session with SGU alumni from Botswana, who shared personal experiences and offered insights into what it’s like to study and practice medicine after completing their education at SGU.

Commenting on the impact of the information session, Amy Karabus, Manager- Student Recruitment, Africa, at SGU said, “We were thrilled by the level of enthusiasm and engagement from the attendees. It was a pleasure to connect them with our alumni who could offer firsthand experiences and guidance. SGU has made significant strides in contributing to the healthcare sector in Botswana, and we remain committed to producing vibrant doctors who will continue to make an impact.”

With 127 SGU graduates from Botswana and 45 current students, this information session underscores SGU’s dedication to nurturing future medical professionals from Africa, empowering them to make meaningful contributions to global healthcare.

About St. George’s University School of Medicine:

Founded in 1976, St. George's University (SGU) is a centre for academic excellence worldwide. With students and faculty drawn from more than 150 countries, SGU is truly an international institution, with a uniquely global perspective. The SGU School of Medicine is accredited by the Grenada Medical and Dental Council which has been recognized by the World Federation for Medical Education (WFME). The school offers a four-year Doctor of Medicine (MD) degree program. Students can also enter the MD degree program from any education system around the world via the five-, six-, or seven-year tracks. SGU has a large network of 75+ affiliated hospitals and health centres in the US and UK, with the unique opportunity for students to begin their medical career in Grenada or the UK.

For more information on the programs and tracks available through St. George’s University School of Medicine, visit SGU’s website (https://apo-opa.co/3Y5oDQl).