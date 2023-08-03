The Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mr. Leonardo Santos Simão concluded yesterday a two-day visit to Ghana. This visit was part of his regional familiarization tour, following his appointment as Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General for West Africa and the Sahel.
During his visit, Mr. Simão was received in audience by the President of the Republic of Ghana, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo with whom he discussed the strengthening of sub-regional cooperation to address emerging security challenges, especially the fight against terrorism.
Mr. Simão also met with the Special Adviser to the President on the Accra Initiative, Major General (Rtd) Francis Adu-Amanfoh, and the Executive Secretariat of the Accra Initiative, as well as members of the Diplomatic Corps and the United Nations country team.
The Special Representative commended the important role of Ghana in the sub-region and reaffirmed the continued commitment of the United Nations to support Ghana's efforts towards consolidating democracy and achieving sustainable development.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS).