At the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, the Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Libya and Head of UNSMIL, Hanna Tetteh, held a series of high-level bilateral meetings with key partners and regional stakeholders committed to supporting the Libyan-led political process.

In meetings with the Foreign Ministers of Egypt, Algeria, and Tunisia to revitalize the mechanism to facilitate engagement between the neighbouring states most affected by developments in Libya. SRSG Tetteh reaffirmed the UN's commitment to facilitating an inclusive Libyan political process, grounded in national ownership and unity.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister, Dr. Badr Abdelatty, emphasized Libya's strategic importance to Egypt’s national security and reiterated his country's support for UN-facilitated efforts to resolve the crisis through a Libyan-led and -owned solution without foreign interference. Foreign Minister Mr. Mohamed Ali Nafti of Tunisia stressed that any discussions on Libya should take place under the UN. auspices.

The SRSG also met today with the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr. Burhanettin Duran, and the Director General for North and East Africa, Ambassador Ali Onaner, of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye, and discussed the importance of supporting Libya in establishing a unified budget and state institutions.

During the Forum, SRSG Tetteh also met with representatives of NATO. She held a constructive discussion with the Special Representative for the Southern Neighbourhood Mr. Javier Colomina, on security developments in Libya. The conversation explored opportunities for further engagement with a view to reinforcing the initial working relationship between NATO and UNSMIL.

Separately, SRSG Tetteh met yesterday with ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan, who provided a briefing on their ongoing investigation in Libya, a vital pillar of support for accountability and justice.

SRSG Tetteh underlined that, to ensure a successful, Libyan-owned and Libyan-led political process, it is vital to secure the support of major international and regional actors committed to the country’s peace, stability, and democratic governance.