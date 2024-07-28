As the universal Church, through The Holy Father, Pope Francis has asked us to do, the Catholic Diocese of Oyo (https://CatholicDioceseOyo.org) today celebrates the gift of all our elderly and grandparents. You are a gift and treasure to us especially in Africa and will always be cherished. I greet you all and pray for you. Joy, fulfillment, good health of mind and body shall be yours till the end. We cherish your wisdom, experience and faith. You are still useful and needed in this troubled nation, the Church, in the family and in the life of your children and grandchildren. please continue to pray and work for peace, family values and love among all. Do not just sit back and watch. Please continue to impart and imbue us with your good counsel, experience, faith stories and generosity. Pray and Persuade your descendants and others never to forget the land of their birth like old Jacob and Joseph did in the Old Testament. Teach them not to forget the Church that raised them in the faith. May God bless you with more fruitful years and may your children and descendants be gracious to you. Amen. Remember that Psalm 92 reads "The upright will flourish like the palm tree, will grow like a cedar of Lebanon. planted in the house of Yahweh, they will flourish in the courts of our God. In old age they will still bear fruit , will remain fresh and green, to proclaim Yahweh's integrity; my rock, in whom no fault can be found" (Psalm 92: 12-15) So shall it be for you. Happy, joyful celebration from+ bishop Emmanuel Badejo of Oyo Catholic Diocese.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Catholic Diocese of Oyo, Nigeria.