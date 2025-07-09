The Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Thoko Didiza, has today asked the portfolio committees on Police, Justice and Constitutional Development and the Joint Standing Committee on Intelligence to consider, on an urgent basis, in terms of their respective mandates the wide ranging allegations regarding security matters that have implications for the country’s national security made by the KZN Police Commissioner, General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, and report to the National Assembly. In relation to the debate requested by two political parties, the Speaker believes that it would not be appropriate to hold such a debate, as these allegations remain unsubstantiated at this stage.

