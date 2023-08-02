In preparation for the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2023 (www.LibyaSummit.com), the Ambassador of Spain, His Excellency Javier Ga-Larrache Olalquiaga, met today with representatives of the organizer of the summit.

The Ambassador met with James Chester, Senior Director of organizing company Energy Capital&Power (EnergyCapitalPower.com), and with the local partner, Libyan businessman Ahmed Al-Ghazali, Vice President of the American Chamber of Commerce in Libya.

The Spanish Ambassador expressed his country’s readiness to support the event, stressing his interest that Spanish companies take a major role in this 2023 edition.

The strong role of Spain’s companies in supporting Libya’s economic growth, and their participation in the Libya Energy&Economic Summit 2023, will complement their presence at the previous summit in 2021.

The Ambassador congratulated the organizers on a successful 2021 summit and highlighted that renewable energy in particular would be a focus area for Spain and its companies in this year’s event (https://apo-opa.info/3KtD5dt).

