Angola – a major oil and gas producer for several decades – has a strong oil and gas infrastructure foundation comprising logistics bases, fabrication yards, maritime terminals, refining facilities, pipelines and more. This foundation has not only positioned the country as one of Africa’s biggest producers – with output measuring 1.1 million barrels per day (bpd) – but will in turn support the development of new concessions as Angola promotes exploration across both on- and offshore acreage.

During the Angola Oil&Gas (AOG) pre-conference technical program – taking place ahead of the main event on October 1 – market intelligence firm S&P Global Commodity Insights will unpack infrastructure-led exploration in Angola. Justin Cochrane, the company’s Head of African Upstream Regional Research Team, will lead a workshop entitled Driving Infrastructure-Led Exploration: How to Ensure Every Drop is Recovered.

AOG is the largest oil and gas event in Angola. Taking place with the full support of the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas; national oil company Sonangol; the National Oil, Gas and Biofuels Agency; the African Energy Chamber; and the Petroleum Derivatives Regulatory Institute, the event is a platform to sign deals and advance Angola's oil and gas industry.

While oil is the mainstay of the Angolan economy, production has been declining at a rate of 15% per year due to mature oilfields and reduced investment. To address this, the government has implemented a series of regulatory measures to entice new players to join the upstream market, including the introduction of a six-year licensing round which offers a total of 55 blocks for exploration. To date, 26 blocks have been awarded and a strong slate of E&P firms have entered the country. At present, 11 blocks are available on permanent offer, five marginal fields are open while four onshore blocks are ready for investment. The country’s 2025 limited tender will make ten blocks available, set to be launched in Q1 next year.

Beyond new concessions, Angola’s efforts to bring on additional reserves is underpinned by an incremental production initiative. Through new incentives and fiscal policies, the initiative aims to expand enhanced recovery at producing blocks, and progress is already being made. In May 2024, energy major ExxonMobil made a discovery at the Likembe-01 research well located in the Kizomba B development area in Block 15. The well fell within the scope of preliminary agreements under the incremental production initiative. Following the signing into law, the initiative is expected to further bolster output across the country’s producing blocks.

In line with the AOG 2024 theme – Driving Exploration and Development Towards Increased Production in Angola – the S&P Global Commodity Insights workshop will provide vital insights into infrastructure-led exploration – a key strategy for maximizing resource recovery and extending the viability of existing developments. The workshop will support IOCs, regulators, independent E&P firms and more as they drive exploration across the country.

Attendees will walk away with a comprehensive understanding of why infrastructure-led exploration is important, how it can add value to a development and the factors that would encourage infrastructure-led exploration. Additionally, the workshop will help attendees identify common misconceptions related to the deployment of infrastructure-led exploration, potential limitations and growth opportunities.

