German technologies and funding have been instrumental in advancing the critical minerals value chain in Southern Africa. In January 2024, the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development initiated a call for proposals from South African green hydrogen project developers to access grants from its €270-million ($292 million) Power-to-X Development Fund (http://apo-opa.co/463CQiN). The funding will play a crucial role in helping South Africa maximize the exploitation of its platinum group metals (PGMs) - which account for over 80% of the global reserves - for green hydrogen application.

Amid rising interest by German entities in investing in Africa’s critical mineral value chain, the Southern African-German Chamber of Commerce and Industry (AHK Southern Africa) has once again partnered with Critical Mineral Africa (CMA) Summit – taking place November 6-7 in Cape Town.

The Critical Minerals Africa 2024 summit on November 6-7 serves to position Africa as the primary investment destination for critical minerals. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energy 2024 conference (http://apo-opa.co/3VMQTpp) on November 4 - 8, offering delegates access to the full scope of energy, mining and finance leaders in Cape Town.

Part of a global network of German Chambers of Commerce Abroad, AHK Southern Africa supports German-based companies in establishing and expanding their business relations across the southern African region. In the critical minerals industry, the chamber supports businesses looking at investing in projects across the value chain, including associated industries such as energy, logistics and infrastructure development.

German companies have been gradually increasing their investments in southern Africa, given the region’s rich mineral reserves and growing global demand for clean energy technologies. In February 2024, German automaker BMW launched a pilot program for its hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles in South Africa in collaboration with mining firm Anglo American and global energy company Sasol. Anglo American will supply PGMs for green hydrogen production while Sasol will establish green hydrogen electrolyzers. Sasol has partnered with BMW to develop EV charging infrastructure​.

Meanwhile, in July 2023, AHK Southern Africa and German development agency Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit hosted (http://apo-opa.co/3WpyGyQ) a delegation from the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC)’s mining industry in Johannesburg. The workshop focused on best practices to enhance cooperation on community development and business opportunities between German firms and the DRC’s mining sector - which holds the world’s largest cobalt reserves and significant copper, lithium, nickel and rare earth resources​. In February 2023, German manufacturer RÄDER VOGEL (http://apo-opa.co/4cCuoJZ) partnered with industrial distributor VGL Africa. VGL Africa became the exclusive distribution partner for the company regarding industrial products and engineering solutions for mining applications across Southern Africa. These include supporting clients such as mining and exploration firm Harmony Gold, Anglo American, Sasol and multinational steel producer ArcelorMittal​.

These projects represent just some of the many investments by German companies kicking off across the regional mineral value chain. During CMA 2024, AHK Southern Africa will participate in exclusive networking sessions and project showcases, highlighting investments prospects for German funders within Africa’s burgeoning critical mineral sector.

“Germany is fostering sustainable development and fast-tracking the global energy transition by advancing southern Africa’s critical mineral landscape. As Africa’s market for energy transition metals expands, lucrative opportunities for German companies continue to increase,” stated Rachelle Kasongo, Project Director at CMA-organizer Energy Capital&Power.