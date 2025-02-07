The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Tourism, Mr Sylvestre Radegonde, received a delegation from the SADC Electoral Advisory Council on Thursday 6th February 2025 at Maison Queau de Quinssy.

The head of delegation, Deputy Chairperson of the SADC Electoral Advisory Council, Mrs Jennifer Chiriga, informed Minister Radegonde that the mission aimed to review the status of the implementation of SADC Electoral Observation Missions (SEOM) recommendations for the past three elections (2015, 2016, 2020) held in Seychelles.

She noted that it is routine for the SEAC post-election review missions to engage with the Electoral Management Body and key stakeholders in Member States to assess the rate of and challenges to the implementation of recommendations made over the previous elections.

Minister Radegonde conveyed the Government’s appreciation for the SEAC’s continued support and guidance as work is being done to strengthen Seychelles’ electoral framework and gave assurances that the Government remains committed to implementing the necessary reforms to ensure that elections are conducted in line with the best practices.