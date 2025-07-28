Ministers of Health and senior representatives from ten African Union (AU) Member States in Southern Africa issued a renewed call for collective action on health financing, climate resilience, and outbreak preparedness as they gathered in Lilongwe from 24–25 July 2025 for the 4th Southern Africa Regional Ministerial Steering Committee (ReSCO) Meeting.

The Government of Malawi hosted the meeting, which was officially opened by Hon. Khumbize Chiponda, Malawi’s Minister of Health, representing the Right Honourable Vice President, Dr. Michael Biswick Usi. The meeting was convened under the theme “One Region, One Health, One Future,” reaffirming the region’s collective commitment to protecting the health of its people.

ReSCO has become a vital platform for countries to align regional priorities and advance the continental health agenda, at a time when Southern Africa faces rising climate-related health threats, persistent disease outbreaks, and growing demands on frontline health systems.

In his keynote address, Dr Jean Kaseya, Director General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC), called for transformative investments to secure Africa’s health future.

“Africa’s health future must be shaped by African leaders, for African people,” said Dr Kaseya. “To get there, we must ignite a revolution in health financing, one that invests in regional institutions, accelerates local manufacturing, and ensures sustainable systems that serve our communities.”

Over the course of the two-day deliberations, ministers resoundingly affirmed the urgency of collective leadership and regional unity in advancing health security. Opening the meeting, Hon. Dr Esperance Luvindao, Minister of Health and Social Services of Namibia, issued a powerful call for solidarity, urging Member States to act with resolve in confronting shared public health challenges. Reinforcing this message, Hon. Dr Elijah Muchima, Minister of Health of Zambia and Chair of the Africa CDC Governing Board, reminded delegates that “One Region, One Health, One Future” is not merely a thematic expression, it is a strategic imperative that must drive coordinated action across the continent.

The Committee adopted several major outcomes that will shape the region’s health trajectory. These included the appointment of Hon. Dr Douglas T. Mombeshora as Regional Champion for Climate and Health, acknowledging the urgent link between environmental factors and public health threats. Hon. Dr Luvindao was also named Regional Champion for the Lusaka Agenda on Health Financing, reinforcing the region’s drive to increase domestic investment in health.

Member States also approved the Southern Africa Region Annual Report and endorsed major recommendations from the 8th Ordinary and 9th Extraordinary Regional Technical Advisory Committee (ReTAC) meetings. These included practical guidance on the implementation of the Continental Immunisation Strategy (CIS) and improved community-based outbreak surveillance. The Committee further adopted Africa CDC’s “Green Book” vision, a continent-wide pact aimed at rethinking health financing, governance, and service delivery.

A key highlight of the meeting was the Southern Africa ReSCO Award Ceremony, which honoured visionary leaders for their outstanding contributions to strengthening public health across the region. Dr Kaseya was recognised for his exceptional leadership at the continental level. Dr Kalumbi Shangula, former Minister of Health and Social Services of Namibia, and Hon. Sylvia T. Masebo, former Minister of Health of Zambia, were celebrated for their enduring public service and unwavering commitment to regional collaboration. Dr Lul P. Riek, Regional Director of the Southern Africa RCC, received special commendation for his instrumental role in operationalising the Southern Africa Regional Coordinating Centre and advancing regional public health coordination.

These recognitions highlighted a central theme of the meeting: that real progress depends not just on frameworks and funding, but on the commitment, leadership, and unity of those entrusted with protecting the health of communities.

As the meeting concluded, Member States reaffirmed their resolve to scale up implementation of the African Union’s 2 Million Community Health Workers Initiative, advance the Lusaka Agenda on Health Financing, and strengthen regional public health systems.

With renewed solidarity and political will, Southern African countries are poised to turn commitments into action. The outcomes of the 4th Southern Africa Regional Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting mark a decisive shift, from dialogue to delivery. Africa CDC calls on all stakeholders, governments, and partners to act with urgency: invest in frontline capacity, empower health workers, and build resilient systems that leave no community behind.

Namibia was selected as the host of the 5th Southern Africa Regional Ministerial Steering Committee Meeting in 2026.