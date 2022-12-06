UN Special Rapporteur Siobhán Mullally will assess the situation of trafficking in persons during an official visit to South Sudan from 5 to 14 December 2022.
Mullally will examine trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation, forced labour, child and forced marriage, including among refugees, internally displaced persons and returnees. She will also check risks of trafficking arising from climate-related displacement. The Special Rapporteur will visit Juba, Bentiu and Nimule and will meet representatives of Government, law enforcement, UN officials, civil society and survivors of trafficking in persons.
Mullally will hold a press conference to share preliminary observations on Wednesday 14 December at 11:00am at UNDP Compound, Plot 21, Ministries Road, Juba. Access will be strictly limited to journalists.
The Special Rapporteur will present a full report on the country visit to the UN Human Rights Council in June 2023.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR).