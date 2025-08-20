“By prioritizing self-care, women become strong leaders, better listeners and more patient negotiators. Our families and communities draw courage in pursuing peace from our example.”

This was the inspiring message from United Nations Police Officer, Easther Adeke, at an event to engage, empower and elevate the quality of life experienced by women living in the Naivasha camp for displaced families in Wau, Western Bahr El Ghazal.

“Women here are well-organized and have solid foundations,” she says. “But empowerment and true peace comes with self-care, emotionally, physically, socially and spiritually.”

Around 70 women and 10 men attended the event, hosted by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) and the South Sudan National Police Service to strengthen relationships between the displaced community and local officers and promote community-led peacebuilding.

Another priority was addressing the significant challenges faced by women, endeavoring to build livelihoods and businesses, in rapidly deteriorating economic and humanitarian conditions.

"Many women in our camp are single mothers who have to support their entire household and need to increase their incomes to survive in these difficult times,” said Christina Eliano Kamilo, deputy chairperson of the Naivasha camp. “We need more assistance to achieve economic independence.”

In a community where women suffer most from persistent conflict and often shoulder sole responsibility for supporting their families, economic empowerment is essential. It is particularly important in combatting harmful practices, like domestic violence and early or forced marriage, which limits the access of girls to education and, ultimately, employment opportunities.

“When women have better incomes, they can ensure their daughters stay in school,” says community member, Elizabeth Akech. “Childcare should be a shared responsibility so that we can exercise our rights and secure our independence.”

The event also prioritized efforts to build trust and confidence in the local police service to effectively prevent and respond to crime.

“This partnership will foster trust and encourage women to report incidents of violence and abuse,” says Patrick Andrea, Naivasha camp chairperson.

Participants left with a powerful message: "You can't pour from an empty cup. Fill your cup daily with love, rest, and hope to give more to your families and communities."