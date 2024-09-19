In South Sudan, where challenges like disease outbreaks, limited healthcare access, conflicts, and flooding are frequent, there's a strong push to improve health services.

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and other global partners, the country has embarked on its Second Joint External Evaluation (JEE) of the International Health Regulations (IHR) 2005.

“The first JEE in 2017 spurred significant advancements, such as developing the National Action Plan for Health Security (NAPHS) 2020-2024 and establishing One Health Multisectoral Coordination Mechanisms. These recommendations were pivotal. They helped elevate our health system, allowing us to better prepare and respond to health threats,” said Dr Harriet Pasquale, Undersecretary, Ministry of Health, South Sudan.

Funded by the United States Agency for International Development, EU Humanitarian Aid, and the World Bank, this second assessment, running from September 16th to 20th, 2024, aims to further identify gaps and enhance the nation's preparedness for health emergencies. This year's evaluation focuses on a comprehensive health system review, emphasizing high-level political commitment and multi-sectoral engagement.

Dr Karamagi Humphrey, WHO Representative for South Sudan, emphasized the collective nature of health responsibilities, stating that “it’s imperative we all contribute to strengthening our health systems.” He highlighted that the second Joint External Evaluation (JEE) provides a roadmap for enhancing readiness and response capabilities, noting that sustainable financing and resource mobilization are essential to support the action plans for implementing JEE priorities.

Dr Karamagi further underscored WHO’s commitment to working alongside stakeholders to address identified gaps through strategic initiatives and health system investments, including policy reforms, capacity-building programs, infrastructure development, and partnerships with international agencies. He concluded by reaffirming WHO’s dedication to leading the engagement of national and international stakeholders in implementing the JEE priority actions.

The evaluation process, which started with a self-assessment earlier in April, involves numerous stakeholders, including government agencies, international partners, and local organizations, reflecting a shared commitment to public health security.

The findings from this evaluation are expected to inform the development of the next National Action Plan for Health Security covering 2025-2029, reinforcing the country's commitment to global health security standards and strengthening capacities to tackle public health emergencies effectively.

WHO continues to lead the engagement with national and international stakeholders to implement strategic health initiatives, ensuring sustainable financing and resource mobilization to support these critical efforts.