To help implement a recent peace deal struck in Wau by Twic and Ngok Dinka youth, a coalition of civil society activists and leaders in Twic County have circulated key resolutions of the agreement in six areas of Twic County.

Visiting Ajak-Kuac, Aweng, Turalei, Wunrok, Panyok, and Akocthon, the messengers gathered about 45 stakeholders in each location. Entertained and energized by cultural performances, women, youth, intellectuals, officials and traditional leaders have been informed about what actions the previously feuding parties have agreed on.

“We, the elders, must lead by example, but also learn from our youth when they demonstrate that dialogue is more powerful than weapons. It’s time to silence the drums of war and listen to the voices of peace,” Ayuel Ayuel, an Executive Chief from Turalei, urged his community.

The resolutions reached demonstrate a mutual commitment to peace. An immediate halt to hostilities between the Twic and Abyei communities, free movement of people and goods, and putting an end to all forms of hate speech are actions that have all been agreed on.

"When young people take the lead to make peace happen, the future changes. We are no longer waiting for others to solve our problems; we act. Through dialogue, we rebuild trust among ourselves," said Abraham Yak, a youth leader from Wunrok.

One remaining dispute, about land in Anet, south of the Kiir River, will be referred to government officials to resolve, in consultation with representatives from both sides.

In a gesture of appreciation of the peacebuilding work undertaken by volunteering grassroots, Twic County Commissioner John Mabior has committed local government resources to support their efforts.

“We will assist with free movement, protect community gatherings, and hold perpetrators of hate speech accountable. Our people deserve a future free from fear,” he commented.

Titled “Promoting Peaceful Coexistence Between the Two Communities,” the discussions united Twic and Ngok Dinka representatives, resulting in resolutions aimed at reducing tensions and encouraging reconciliation.

The United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) have supported both the youth peace dialogue and the subsequent outreach activities to spread the word of what has been agreed on.

“Peace begins in communities, not in conference halls. Twic County is a good example of reconciliation, resilience and a commitment to live together in harmony,” said Georgina Sarfo Brobbey, a Civil Affairs Officer serving with the peacekeeping mission.

Residents of Twic County have also urged national and local authorities to do their part to curb the circulation of mis- and disinformation, not least through joint community media efforts.