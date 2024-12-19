A groundbreaking agricultural project In Tonj North is rewriting the narrative on food security and rehabilitation among inmates at the local prison. What started off as a response to a chronic lack of nutrition has by now turned into a venture that is not only self-sustaining but also benefitting the entire community and its market.

Last year, when the National Prison Service of South Sudan raised concern about severe food shortages, their initial reaction was to request external actors to assist them by providing tools and other resources needed for farming.

This, however, was not to happen. Instead, development partners, including the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), encouraged the prison authorities to first ask themselves whether there was anything that they may be able to do to solve the problem on their own.

Malual Deng, one of the people receiving this gentle pushback, recalls that moment very well.

“Their advice was crystal clear. They told us: ‘You have to take the first steps, then we will see how that goes and how we can support you.’ I guess we were all surprised at first, but then we felt motivated to take on the challenge.”

Captain Gabriel Goum, who oversees the now flourishing project in Warrap Town, fondly remembers the first steps of the journey.

"We started by buying seeds at the local market, planting them, and using the harvest we produced to support our prisoners. Little did we know how well things would develop, despite our small resources!”

The success of the small-scale experiment was immediate, with nutritious okra, eggplants, tomatoes and local greens like guedi-guedi and rigila soon complementing the inmates’ diet, making them healthier in the process.

In fact, the resulting produce was more than the prison population could consume on its own, which led project managers to sell the surplus at the market, thus increasing food security among everyone living in the area.

“Our determination and persistence have paid off handsomely. The results have been incredible, inmates are engaged in a meaningful activity, and we can use the revenue we generate from sales to address other urgent needs that arise. Our farm is doing very well indeed,” says Bainam, a clerk working with the prison service.

And yet, he says, room for improvement exists.

“If we had proper tools and more resources, we would be able to expand and increase our production. But who knows, maybe we will be able to achieve that on our own as well.”