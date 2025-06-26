This year has been harder than usual for communities in South Sudan’s Upper Nile state, as soaring conflict has led to deaths, displacement and widespread security issues.

But, when the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), the state government and UNESCO, decided to leverage the power of music to unite divided communities, by hosting a concert in Malakal, the state capital, the first stirring of hope was evident.

Coming from different parts of the town and its outskirts, including from the UN Protection of Civilians site adjacent to the peacekeeping mission’s base here, more than 2,500 people walked many miles to reach the venue—Malakal Stadium.

The star attraction, of course, was the headline act— Emmanuel Kembe, a renowned South Sudanese musician. His soaring vocals ensured those in attendance were enthralled, enjoying a respite from tensions and rediscovering the power of their shared identity.

As the crowd sang along to peace lyrics and danced to thumping percussive beats, Mr Kembe cemented his popularity by articulating the hope shared by many for a successful transition into democracy and development through the holding of the country’s long-delayed elections.

“It would be good if elections finally take place in 2026 because our people want to vote, they want peace and development.”

Government officials, too, reiterated their commitment to fostering peace in Upper Nile.

“We have a clear plan for every citizen in the state to live freely and thrive in a secure environment. We are working to restore peace,” said Deng Joh Angok, Acting Governor.

Local singers and traditional dancers livened up this large-scale gathering as well.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for all Malakal residents to gather in joy and unity,” stated Achol Jock Lul, artist and women's rights activist. “It is proof that all South Sudanese can live in harmony!”

As the music continued, every community member at the concert, swaying to a single rhythm provided a glimpse into the continued potential for sustained peace in this troubled young country.