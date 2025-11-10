A new climate resilience schools programme launched in South Sudan will help more than 200,000 school children to get an education as the country battles repeated floods, droughts and heatwaves, Save the Children said.

Save the Children, with funding from the Green Climate Fund (GCF) and the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), has launched a US$17 million project to strengthen climate resilience through education across South Sudan.

The Building the Climate Resilience of Children and Communities through the Education Sector (BRACE) pilot will support the Ministry of General Education and Instruction to reform education policies, rebuild schools, and train young people to safeguard learning as climate disasters across the country intensify.

More than 200,000 children, half of them girls, are expected to benefit directly.

This new global Education and Resilience project aims to protect learning for millions of children impacted by climate-related disasters, starting initially in South Sudan, Cambodia and Tonga.

South Sudan is one of the most vulnerable countries to climate change and natural hazards. These climate extremes – which are becoming more frequent and severe due to the climate crisis – are disrupting learning, destroying school infrastructure, and displacing thousands of children every year.

Currently, more than 1 million people across six states in South Sudan are affected by flooding, including nearly 355,000 people who have been displaced, with Jonglei and Unity states accounting for nearly 90% of those impacted.

Besides flooding, back-to-back heatwaves have forced schools to close for weeks at a time in the past two years, putting learning out of reach for many children.

The new programme will help thousands of children remain in school by adapting school infrastructure to a changing climate, with improvements such as better ventilation, installing solar panels, water harvesting, and installing water and sanitation systems.

During the launch of the project in Juba this month, H.E. Josephine Lagu, Vice President of South Sudan and the chair of the Service Cluster in the country, said:

“As we launch this project, we are reviewing our education curricula and practices. We must put children at the centre and the process should be inclusive. I believe that teacher training will equip educators with the necessary tools to deliver climate-responsive education. We will also engage the community, mobilise local stakeholders to participate in climate adaptation and education planning.

Dr. Kuyok Abol Kuyok, the Minister of General Education and Instruction for South Sudan, said:

“We stand here today because visionary partners believe in our potential. To the Global Climate Fund (GCF), Global Partnership for Education (GPE) and all our back donors, we extend our deepest gratitude, your co-funding is more than financial support; it is an investment in stability opportunity, and in breaking the cycle of climate-induced vulnerability. The Ministry reaffirms its commitment to ensure that every child, no matter the climate challenges they face, enjoys access to quality education. We pledge to go beyond the launch and work tirelessly to turn this promise into reality.”

Hon. Agot Alier, Deputy Speaker of the Child Council, said:

“If resilience is about bouncing back, then let’s make sure every child has a reason to rise. Let this BRACE project not just build assets in our land but also make confidence in our hearts because one day, it will be the children standing here, launching the next project, telling new stories of hope, success and peace. We are not too young to have developmental ideas; we are not too small to build something great for South Sudan”

Chris Nyamandi, Country Director for Save the Children in South Sudan, said:

“Recurrent floods, droughts, and extreme heat are leaving communities with little time to recover between crises, displacing families, and crippling vital services, including education. The climate crisis is threatening every child’s right to a quality, safe education. Education is not only about learning, but also survival. Through this project, we are helping children learn, adapt, and lead in a changing climate.”

Morten Sigsgaard, GPE Secretariat Country Team lead for South Sudan, said:

“The impacts of climate change are felt by many in South Sudan - floods, droughts, heatwaves, and displacement. They disrupt schooling, damage infrastructure, and threaten the future of an entire generation of learners. Every time a school is damaged by floods, or closed due to prolonged heatwaves, each time a teacher or a student cannot reach their classroom because the road was flooded, children’s right to learn is jeopardized. To make this vision a reality, let’s also face reality. The success of BRACE depends not only on international financing – what’s much more important is national leadership and domestic investment.”

Ms. Yayoi Segi-Vlthcek, Head of Office and UNESCO Representative to South Sudan, said:

“UNESCO, in partnership with Save the Children and the UNESCO International Institute for Educational Planning, has been working to lay the foundations for climate resilient education through climate smart Education System Initiative (CESI). Building on this progress, UNESCO will continue its support under the BRACE programme in South Sudan to strengthen policy, planning, and curricula that prepare learners for climate challenges. Every child has a right to learn, no matter the crisis, no matter the climate.”

Every year, climate events interrupt learning for about 40 million children around the world, a figure likely to rise as the intensity and frequency of weather events increase. Altogether, climate change is likely to displace more than 143 million people by 2050, disrupting the education and psychological wellbeing of millions of children.

Through BRACE, Save the Children and partners aim to ensure that education systems not only survive climate shocks, but emerge stronger, protecting the right of every child to learn, grow, and thrive in a changing world.

Save the Children has worked in South Sudan since 1991, when it was part of Sudan. The child rights organisation provides children with access to education, healthcare and nutritional support, and families with food security and livelihoods assistance.