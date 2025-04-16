Leer County is one of the areas hardest hit by the conflict that has ravaged South Sudan.

When civil war erupted in 2013, persistent violence and insecurity forced the withdrawal of judges from Unity State, leaving communities entirely dependent on customary courts to resolve disputes, including serious crimes beyond their jurisdiction.

For the first time since then, residents will have access to formal justice through the deployment of a mobile court that will hear more than 60 cases of murder, rape and other criminal offenses from Leer, Mayiendit, Panyijjar, and Koch Counties in southern Unity.

Supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan, the Multi-Partner Trust Fund for Reconciliation, Stabilization and Resilience, and the Norwegian Embassy, the court was officially opened by Unity State Governor, Riek Bim Top Long. More than 2000 people gathered to witness this landmark moment, demonstrating its importance to communities across the region.

“Deploying a mobile court and establishing permanent justice in Unity State provides mechanisms for all South Sudanese to access justice, regardless of our political affiliations,” said Unity Governor, Riek Bim Top Long in his opening remarks.

“We are working with the judiciary and partners to bring judges permanently back to Unity, enabling those who have suffered harm to receive justice.”

Koch County Paramount Chief, William Duop Kueth, said the absence of a formal justice system created gaps that customary courts cannot address.

“We are mandated to handle customary issues and are not equipped to try murder and rape cases. These matters need a well-trained judge,” he said. “We will fully support this court at the community level because it will help reduce crime and bring perpetrators to justice.”

The acting Head of the UNMISS Field Office in Unity, Stella Abayomi, echoed this sentiment.

“The mobile court will address cases outside the jurisdiction of traditional leaders, including murder, sexual and gender-based violence, conflict-related sexual violence, and forced and early marriage. Justice and accountability are key to decreasing crime, reducing violence against women, and improving security.”

The large number of women at the court opening reflected the disproportionate impact that conflict and crime, particularly sexual violence, has on women and girls across South Sudan.

Twenty-year-old Maria Nyadak hopes the court will help protect and strengthen women’s rights.

“We are excited to welcome the mobile court because it will help stop early and forced marriages in our community. Women and girls have suffered for too long without justice.”

She called for stronger laws to protect women and girls from all forms of violence.

“Our government should design laws that address the huge challenges facing women and girls. This will give us the complete freedom that we deserve.”

The court, which is a joint initiative of the judiciary of South Sudan, the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, and the Unity State government, will be staffed by two High Court Judges, three court clerks, three defence attorneys, a prosecutor, and victims’ advocate.

Ahead of the hearings opening, UNMISS and partners supported the training of 20 new investigators in southern Unity, with a focus on handling sexual violence cases, as well as the advance deployment of prosecutors and investigators to receive and process the criminal complaints that will be heard.

The court will run from 15 April until 9 May 2025.