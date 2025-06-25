“My daughter is three years old. She suffers from body pain. We have taken her to the hospital three times already, but haven’t received the right treatment,” says Chamisa John.

Chamisa is one of 45,000 displaced persons residing in the United Nations Protection of Civilians (PoC) site adjacent to the UN Mission in South Sudan’s (UNMISS) base.

“When I heard that peacekeepers from Rwanda are running a free medical camp, I immediately brought my daughter here,” she adds.

Chamisa is one of 600 people that Rwandan Blue Helmets have helped with various ailments and health issues.

“The site is congested and displaced people, particularly children, get easily exposed to infections. Many of them also suffer from diabetes and hypertension,” explains Captain Jacques Nishimwe, a medical peacekeeper.

“With a reduction in aid funding there is a shortage of healthcare assistance for the displaced community. So, we decided doing such medical camps can help bridge the gap somewhat,” he adds.

For conflict-affected communities who have had to flee their homes and are sheltering in the PoC site, this means that they have to undertake a nearly six kilometer walk to medical facilities in Malakal town, something which becomes virtually impossible during the rainy season.

But with Blue Helmets from Rwanda running this two-day medical outreach, at least some relief is available for those who need it the most.

“I have had a stomach problem for a long time. It is difficult for me to get treated because I don’t have a regular income. But this medical camp by our friends from Rwanda is free of charge. The doctor provided me with the medicines I need and also educated me on aftercare,” says Andrew Nykanig, a PoC site resident.

Six medical peacekeepers from Rwanda attended to women, men and children, making sure that while challenges remain, this two-day intervention gives hope to people who need it the most.

“As a peacekeeper, there are times when you have to go beyond the mandate to protect civilians. It’s not merely about patrolling and preventing conflict, but its also about building trust with the communities we are here to serve,” concludes Captain Nishimwe.