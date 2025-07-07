Margret Ceasar is not just a 60-year-old mother of six but also stands at the forefront of the women’s rights movement in South Sudan’s capital Juba.

As the leader of a local development association, she has taken on the immense challenge of giving other women knowledge about the roles and the protection they are entitled to have in their communities.

“Like so many of us, I lost my husband in the violence that took place across the country in 2016. It was a devastating time, with families being torn apart, women becoming widows, young girls suffering from unspeakable acts,” Margret recalls. “To make matters worse, survivors were often not aware of their human and legal rights.”

As a result, Margret decided to step up her efforts to assist the most vulnerable - often women and girls – and became the Chairperson of the Women’s Association in Juba County. Through various trainings and studies, she turned into an influential human rights activist, dedicated to making a difference for her people.

“Mobilizing women politically is essential if we want to unlock leadership opportunities,” she concludes.

Ms. Ceasar shared her story and rich experience at a grassroots forum organized by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), targeting more than 40 members of the Women’s Association in Juba. They gathered to learn more about their rights and roles in peacebuilding and governance, hoping to become more able to contribute to a more inclusive and resilient society.

“Workshops like this help people, both women and men, to examine and re-evaluate gender biases and become equal partners in decision-making at all levels of governance,” said Gladys Jambi, an UNMISS Associate Gender Affairs Officer.

In her role, Margret works tirelessly for justice for survivors of gender-based violence.

“The best way to help them is to inform them about their rights, and to have constructive talks with their spouses,” she believes.

Over the years, she has contributed to the resolution of numerous cases, not least by encouraging open discussions about domestic violence and its dire consequences.

Fueled by passionate determination, Margret wants to be heard and influence others beyond her county by forming strategic alliances with other women’s affairs associations and offices.

“The road ahead is long, but since I believe in the cause and take pride in helping other women grow their confidence and abilities, I’m fearless in my pursuit.”