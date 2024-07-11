"Livestock play a crucial role in our lives. Our animals provide the means to feed our families and educate our children," says Mary Mayen Dut, from Marial Ajidth of Marial Bai in Jur County.

She and other animal breeders in the region were recently scared when an outbreak of disease caused significant suffering and countless deaths among their herds. In a bid to alleviate their fears, Bangladeshi peacekeepers stationed in Wau and serving with the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS) organized a free veterinary camp to keep their prized assets healthy.

“Our primary goal is to help people secure an income but also to build trust within communities. That is an essential part of our mandate to protect civilians and to advance peacebuilding initiatives throughout the country,” said Lieutenant Colonel Md Golam Mustofa Phil, one of the Blue Helmets involved in the operation.



At the vet camp, devoted peacekeepers and local animal healthcare practitioners from the Ministry of Animal Resources, Fisheries, and Tourism treated more than 300 animals for a variety of conditions, including parasites, abscesses, diarrhea, anemia and pneumonia.



“I’m full of praise for the way the peacekeeping mission has consistently supported us for years. This camp attracted many cattle keepers and greatly benefitted both them and their livestock, said Dr. Paul Anjello Rizig Faragalla from the Ministry, who expressed his hope that similar activities will be conducted in other parts of the state.



The beaming smile of animal farmer Mor Mor Deng said everything about his mood when his ailing beasts enjoyed the love, care and medical expertise offered by the Bangladeshi veterinarians.



“I am thrilled to witness their almost instant relief from pain. Just look at them and you’ll notice that they are as happy and genuinely grateful as I am!"