Civil society organizations are seen as the voice of the people, advocating for communities and promoting peaceful solutions. However, in Warrap State, their voice often struggles to reach far enough.

This week, in Kuajok, representatives from six counties met for three days to discuss improving coordination and connections between the state capital and remote communities.

“Our community is tired of war,” says Bona Malual Akec, Chairperson of the Warrap State Civil Society Network.

He recalls a recent county dispute that escalated to violence before being addressed at the state level.

“By engaging with communities directly, we can come together and resolve issues before they worsen.”

Asunta Nyanut, founder of the Support Women and Girls Organization, emphasizes that the gap goes beyond communication; it's about whose voices are heard. She has witnessed county-level projects fail due to a lack of information for women’s groups.

“With adequate resources and recognition, we could combat gender-based violence, keep girls in school, and hold perpetrators accountable,” she states.

During the sessions, Asunta translated key points into local dialects, ensuring women from rural areas could understand and fully participate.

The absence of county-level links also leaves many groups invisible.

John Lino Anei, representing those with disabilities, notes that his community frequently misses invitations to peace dialogues and hears about decisions only after they’re made.

“Physical barriers, such as the absence of wheelchairs or transport, hinder participation.”

In Kuajok, John actively ensured inclusion by attending every session, distributing notebooks, helping with projectors, and reminding participants that removing obstacles is essential for significant contribution.

Marco Guot Ajiek, Executive Director of the Relief Aid and Community Care Organization, stressed that stronger coordination among civil society organizations is essential for peace in Warrap.

“It’s about sharing a common vision, learning from each other and shifting mindsets on issues like cattle raiding,” he explains.

By the end of the gathering, participants agreed to establish six county coordination offices with designated points of contact for sharing early warnings and peace updates, and they amended the network’s constitution to ensure county representation in decision-making.

The first-ever forum bringing together representatives from all counties was supported by the United Nations Mission in South Sudan (UNMISS), featuring training on conflict-sensitive peacebuilding and planning sessions.

Civil Affairs Kuajok Team Leader Adewuyi Adewumi urged members to harness their community privilege for positive change.

"Now is the time to act. Build networks and become the vigilant eyes and ears of civil society. Your actions can make a difference!"