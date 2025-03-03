South Africa’s newly established South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) will host an investor roadshow at the Invest in African Energy (IAE) Forum in Paris this May, highlighting its strategic vision and the more than R95 billion in untapped market and investment opportunities in South Africa’s oil and gas sector. Under the theme "South Africa’s Energy Future: A New Age State Entity," the presentation will be led by SANPC CEO Godfrey Moagi, following the company’s official launch, scheduled for April 2025.

With a clear mandate to promote energy independence and diversification, SANPC is set to drive large-scale investments in the oil, gas and clean energy sectors. SANPC’s strategy includes ring-fencing all non-functioning assets, identifying assets that can be moved to the NOC and ensuring these assets can be traded and utilized effectively. At the IAE 2025, delegates will gain an exclusive look into SANPC’s far-reaching goals, including the creation of a state-backed energy company that will enhance the country’s energy security, facilitate the transition to cleaner energy sources and create employment opportunities for the nation’s youth.

SANPC’s strategic vision aligns with South Africa’s National Development Plan, which outlines the country’s goals to expand access to affordable, reliable energy while navigating the energy transition. The creation of SANPC marks a bold step toward achieving these objectives, acting as a catalyst for new ventures, partnerships and large-scale infrastructure projects. As South Africa’s energy landscape undergoes reform, SANPC aims to drive the rapid deployment of new projects while adhering to the highest sustainability standards and fostering regional integration in oil and gas.

SANPC's participation at IAE 2025 is part of the company’s series of investor roadshows, first launched at the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2024 conference in Cape Town. These roadshows support the company's commitment to attracting foreign investment and offer stakeholders the opportunity to engage with SANPC leadership, while gaining insight into the company's vision for an energy future that fosters both economic and environmental sustainability.