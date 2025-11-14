Leaders from three of South Africa’s premier regulatory and energy institutions will take the spotlight at the African Energy Week G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum, taking place on November 21 in Johannesburg. The lineup includes Titus Mathe, CEO, South African National Energy Development Institute (SANEDI); Adrian Strydom, Executive Director and CEO, South African Oil&Gas Association (SAOGA); and a senior representative from the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC).

The participation of these institutions underscores South Africa’s strong representation in discussions on energy development, investment and industrial growth across the continent.

In 2025, SANEDI has emphasized governance, energy efficiency and innovation, achieving an “outstanding performance” review for the 2024/25 financial year by meeting all performance targets and securing a fourth consecutive clean audit. The institute launched a digitalization laboratory to enhance national energy modelling and alignment with the Integrated Resource Plan 2025 and is promoting the registration of large buildings for Energy Performance Certificates before the December 7, 2025, deadline.

SANEDI also recently issued a request for proposals for an electric mobility project, partnered with financial institution Standard Bank’s LookSee platform to introduce energy and carbon certification for homes, and has been directed by South Africa’s Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa to develop recommendations to improve electricity affordability. Additionally, SANEDI has been appointed the Secretariat for the Energy Transitions Working Group under South Africa’s G20 Presidency.

SAOGA continues to play an active role in supporting southern Africa’s oil and gas industry through partnerships and policy engagement. In October 2025, the association led a trade mission to Namibia to explore opportunities arising from recent offshore discoveries and hydrogen developments, while also facilitating dialogue on the Upstream Petroleum Resources Development Act. The organization has leveraged its expertise to spotlight domestic gas resources for prospective investors, including the potential of the Orange Basin.

The IDC, meanwhile, continues to anchor South Africa’s industrial finance landscape. In 2025, it raised R2 billion through its first sustainability bond, appointed Mmakgoshi Lekhethe as CEO and established a new board chaired by Gloria Serobe. The corporation recently signed a MoU with financial institution KfW Development Bank to bolster green hydrogen development and also recently reported strong investment activity in South Africa totaling R15.9 billion, leading to the creation of 17,826 jobs.

In August 2025, the IDC renewed its long-standing collaboration with the Public Investment Corporation through a new MoU, enabling joint investment and project co-development across multiple sectors. previous collaborations between the two entities led to significant renewable energy investments and the creation of thousands of jobs nationwide.

The presence of SANEDI, SAOGA and the IDC at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum highlights South Africa’s leadership in advancing institutional cooperation, industrial development and investment-driven growth on the African continent.

“South Africa’s institutions continue to play a critical role in shaping the continent’s energy and industrial landscape. Their participation at the G20 Africa Energy Investment Forum reaffirms the importance of collaboration and investment in driving Africa’s economic future,” states NJ Ayuk, Executive Chairman, African Energy Chamber.

To register for the Forum click here: http://apo-opa.co/47UKayN.