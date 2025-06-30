Vinay Somera, CEO of South African fuel cell component manufacturer Isondo Precious Metals has joined the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 – Africa’s premier gathering for mining stakeholders – as a speaker.

Somera will join a high-level panel, South Africa’s Strategic Influence in the Global Platinum Group Metals (PGMs) Market, where he is expected to highlight efforts to maximize PGM production in South Africa. With the country supplying roughly 80% of the world’s PGMs –essential for electric vehicle and clean energy development – AMW 2025 will unpack the country’s strategic position in the global market, especially as the world enters its third consecutive year of supply deficits – expected to reach 848,000 ounces in 2025.

At AMW 2025, Somera is set to showcase how Isondo Precious Metals is producing membranes for green hydrogen fuel cells and electrolyzers using South African-sourced PGMs. Under his leadership, the company is scaling its fuel cell manufacturing capabilities and working with international partners on infrastructure development and workforce training. Isondo Precious Metals recently acquired hydrogen reduction equipment from U.S.-based Camco Furnaces and two test stations from Greenlight Innovations, where it is also conducting workforce development initiatives.

As such, AMW 2025 represents an ideal platform for Somera to provide an update on Isondo Precious Metals’ strategy to deploy hydrogen refueling stations for hydrogen-powered buses and vehicles in South Africa. As Isondo Precious Metals advances its proof of concept for a new ammonia cracking generator, AMW 2025 offers a strategic platform for Somera to present the company’s investment and expansion plans to a targeted audience of South African, regional and global investors and partners.