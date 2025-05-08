Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, Minister of Electricity and Energy of South Africa, will speak at this year’s edition of the African Energy Week (AEW): Invest in African Energies conference – taking place September 29 to October 4 in Cape Town. As the country targets large-scale power and renewable energy rollout, Dr Ramokgopa’s participation will support greater collaboration with international partners and investors.

Faced with an energy deficit challenge, South Africa has been implementing bold changes across its electricity and energy sectors, seeking to strengthen infrastructure development and broader energy access. In 2025, the country implemented its newly enacted Electricity Regulation Act, aimed at creating a more competitive power market in the country. Designed to address the country’s longstanding power supply challenges by restructuring the sector, the act enables independent power producers to play a larger role in the country’s industry. Additional policies include the Renewable Energy Masterplan – approved in March 2025 and aimed at incentivizing investment across the renewable energy value chain – and the Energy Action Plan – aimed at mitigating power outages by securing energy supply.

On the back of regulatory reform, the country has seen several milestones achieved across its electricity and energy sectors in recent months. In March 2025, the country brought the sixth and final unit of the Kusile Power Station online. Following the requisite testing and optimization over a six-month period, the unit will add 800 MW to the South African national grid. Once all units at the station are operational by H2, 2025, the station will contribute 4,800 MW to the grid, representing the country’s largest infrastructure project. Meanwhile, a second new-build power station is on track for commissioning its fourth unit shortly. The Medupi station – a greenfield coal-fired plant – will produce 4,800 MW once all six units are online.

While these projects represent strategic steps towards improving generation and transmission capacity in South Africa, much more investment is required to achieve the country’s power and energy goals. The Ministry of Electricity and Energy estimates that South Africa requires up to R440 billion to finance transmission development over the next ten years. To enhance energy access, the country seeks to modernize and expand the national electricity grid by 14,000 km during this timeframe, highlighting a major investment opportunity for global financiers. In March 2025, Minister Ramokgopa announced short-term plans to acquire up to 1,164 km of 400 kV transmission lines, covering the Northern Cape, North-West and Gauteng. The acquisition falls under the country’s broader Integrated Resources Plan – which provides a roadmap for achieving South Africa’s forecasted electricity demand - as well as the 2024 Transmission Development Plan, which seeks to expand the grid and achieve greater access rates across various provinces.

Meanwhile, spearheaded by the Ministry of Electricity and Energy, the country is making significant strides towards scaling-up its renewable energy sector. A key driver of this is the Renewable Energy Independent Power Producer program (REIPPP) – an initiative aimed at increasing generating capacity through private sector investment in solar, onshore wind and hydropower. The REIPPP has successfully channeled substantial private sector expertise and investment in the renewable industry, with 16 winners selected under Bid Window 7 in December 2024. This window targets 5 GW of renewable energy capacity, with the winning projects featuring 1.76 GW of solar – representing a combined investment of ZAR 31.4 billion – as well as 615 MW of battery energy storage - a combined investment of ZAR12.8 billion.

Nuclear energy has also been identified as a strategic sector by the Ministry of Electricity and Energy. South Africa currently hosts the only operational nuclear facility in Africa and has plans to scale-up capacity in support of anticipated rising demand. The Ministry of Electricity and Energy plans to spend R60 billion on its nuclear-build program and is seeking support from international nuclear experts to enhance capacity. At AEW: Invest in African Energies, insights into South Africa’s power and energy advancements will highlight key investment opportunities for global players.

“South Africa has put the requisite policies in place to advance large-scale power and energy projects. What the country now needs is action. International investors should take advantage of regulation and drive impactful projects,” states Oré Onagbesan, Program Director, African Energy Week.

