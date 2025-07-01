Smarter Mobility Africa summit is a product of VUKA Group (www.WeAreVuka.com)

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) has been announced as an official Association Partner for the Smarter Mobility Africa (SMA) summit 2025, taking place from 30 September to 3 October 2025 at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

This strategic partnership positions SANTACO at the forefront of continental discussions on smarter mobility solutions, with a particular focus on advancing public transport and accelerating the transition to new energy vehicles (NEVs) across South Africa and the broader African continent.

As the largest mover of people in South Africa, the taxi industry plays a pivotal role in the country's transport ecosystem. SANTACO's participation in SMA 2025 underscores the organisation's commitment to mobility leadership, industry transformation, and innovative transport solutions that serve millions of South Africans daily.

Leading the Conversation on Smarter Mobility

SANTACO President Motlhabane Abnar Tsebe will deliver a keynote address on 1 October 2025, representing the voice of the public transport sector and outlining the organisation's vision for a cleaner, more efficient mobility future. President Tsebe will also participate in key roundtable discussions alongside government officials, NEV experts, and global mobility innovators.

Secretary General Daki Qumbu will join President Tsebe as part of SANTACO's VIP delegation, engaging with stakeholders to build trust and cooperation between government, operators, and the private sector.

Driving Policy and Innovation

The partnership enables SANTACO to actively influence NEV policy frameworks and funding mechanisms, ensuring that the taxi industry's unique needs and challenges are considered in South Africa's transition to sustainable transport. This collaborative approach is essential for creating inclusive mobility solutions that work for all South Africans.

Speaking about the industry's transformation potential, President Tsebe emphasised the importance of changing perceptions through action. "If we formalise, professionalise, and invest in our people," he says, "then this industry can finally be seen for what it already is: the backbone of South Africa's mobility system."

"We are proud to welcome SANTACO as our Association Partner for SMA 2025," said Olivia Modisakeng, Event Manager. "Their leadership in transforming public transport is essential to building an inclusive and sustainable mobility future for Africa."

About the Partnership

SANTACO's involvement in SMA 2025 demonstrates the organisation's progressive stance on cleaner mobility and infrastructure development. The partnership creates opportunities for meaningful dialogue between industry leaders, policymakers, and technology innovators, fostering the collaborative relationships necessary to drive meaningful change in Africa's transport sector.

The Smarter Mobility Africa summit 2025 brings together key stakeholders from across the continent to address the most pressing challenges and opportunities in mobility, with SANTACO's participation ensuring that the voice of South Africa's public transport sector remains central to these critical conversations.

About SANTACO:

The South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO) is the leading representative body for the taxi industry in South Africa, serving millions of passengers daily and playing a crucial role in the country's public transport system.

About Smarter Mobility Africa Summit 2025:

The Smarter Mobility Africa summit is the continent's premier gathering for advancing public transport and transitioning to new energy vehicles (NEVs), bringing together government officials, industry leaders, and technology innovators to shape the future of African mobility.