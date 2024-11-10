The newly-sanctioned South African National Petroleum Company (SANPC) kicked off its global investor roadshow at African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies on Thursday, inviting investors and governments to engage with South Africa’s oil and gas prospects, while showcasing strategic plans for the new entity.

Speaking on the rationale behind the creation of the SANPC, South Africa’s Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, Gwede Mantashe, emphasized the need to rationalize and consolidate the country’s many state-owned enterprises. The aim is to maximize efficiencies, streamline the sector, reduce costs and prioritize petroleum development as a catalyst for economic growth.

“The focus is to drive economic growth and development. We want it to grow – we want to get into fossil fuels. We must do it. [We want to] improve operational efficiencies, scale of market and market share,” said Minister Mantashe.

The SANPC operates under a broad mandate to acquire, generate, manufacture, market and distribute all forms of energy, including crude oil, natural gas, coal, renewable energy and biofuels. South Africa’s extensive coal bed methane and shale gas resources were highlighted, including the gas-rich Karoo Basin and the Saldanha Bay gas-to-power project. The country also benefits from deep-sea ports, robust infrastructure and a favorable regulatory framework, with the potential to create synergies with nearby oil and gas producers such as Mozambique and Angola.

“We need to start thinking as a region instead of as countries,” said Godfrey Moagi, CEO of SANPC.

South Africa’s refining capabilities were also emphasized as a critical priority, with enhancing the country’s liquid fuels security identified as a matter of national security and strategic interest. The SANPC stated that in 2024, South Africa is expected to import 70% of its manufactured liquid fuel needs.

“This has put the country at risk, and we are dealing with issues of security of supply. We need to prioritize commercial sustainability for the entire CEF Group to drive economic recovery,” said Moagi. “In South Africa, we import $2.5 billion of crude oil and products. The SANPC is going to change this, so that South Africa looks differently.”

“[Reviving] refining capacity reduces the risk on petroleum supply. We must cushion it with our own refining capacity,” said Minister Mantashe.

Following its formation in 2024, the SANPC will enter its second phase of operationalization in 2025, which includes forming strategic partnerships and alliances, operationalizing its assets, and optimizing its business and service model. Starting in 2026, the company plans to enter its growth phase, deploying an integrated “New Energy” growth strategy, developing and optimizing assets, expanding its portfolio, diversifying revenue streams and advancing its technology and innovation strategy.

The SANPC will host a series of upcoming roadshows spanning Africa, Europe and the Middle East, organized by Energy Capital&Power.