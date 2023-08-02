The Provincial Treasury (PT) is committed to creating opportunities for young people to access tertiary education and to address critical skills shortages in the fields of Economics, Accounting, Finance and Auditing.

Provincial Minister of Finance and Economic Opportunities, Mireille Wenger, said, “I am excited to announce that applications for the Western Cape’s Provincial Treasury bursaries for the 2024 academic year are now open. I encourage young people with a passion for economics, accounting, auditing and even data science to apply now.”

Bursaries are available to Grade 12 learners and post- and undergraduate students interested in pursuing careers in:

Economics

Finance

Accounting&Auditing

Supply Chain Management

Built Environment and Project Management (preferably Construction Economics/Management; Population Studies; Transport Economics or related courses)

Information Sciences, Data Science and Statistics

To qualify for a full-time bursary from the Provincial Treasury, the following requirements apply:

Be a South African citizen who resides in the Western Cape;

Be between 17 and 35 years’ old;

Obtained an average of 65% or higher for the previous year of study at high school or university;

Not in receipt of any other bursaries or state funding; and

(if a postgraduate applicant) already obtained a B. Degree within one or more of the targeted fields of study

Applications close on 15 September 2023. All prospective applicants can apply on the Provincial Treasury website here - https://www.westerncape.gov.za/provincial-treasury/bursaries-ca-academy/bursaries

“The Western Cape Government is deeply committed to creating pathways for our young people to acquire the skills they and we, as the public service, need to succeed. This is also one of our Priority Focus Area’s of our new and bold economic action plan, ‘Growth For Jobs’, which understands that if we do not put the work in now to create a better fit between the needs of businesses and the available skills programmes, we will not be able to achieve our ambitious target of a trillion-Rand economy in which people have access to the opportunities they need to prosper,” concluded Minister Wenger.