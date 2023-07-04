It is with great sadness that the Western Cape Government has learned of the passing of Jasper Walters, a legend of table tennis in our province.

Jasper started playing table tennis at Rosmead Primary School and later went on to win the Western Province Junior singles title. His passion for the sport drove him to become a lifelong member of the Liv-Ken table tennis club, where he was instrumental in bringing larger tournaments to life. He became known as an innovator and leader in his administrative position in the club and he was instrumental in growing the sport in our province during the 1980s and 90s. He went on to hold administrative roles within the federation and at national levels.

The Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport honoured Jasper as a Provincial Sport Legend in 2006, to acknowledge his life-long dedication and commitment to the sport of table tennis in the province and in the country.

The Minister of Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, said: “Jasper was a true example of someone who would not allow anything to stand in the way of his passion for his sport. He was widely respected in the table tennis fraternity for his innovative approach and for his deep and continued love of the game. He spent his time sharing his knowledge and ideas with young players and with his community and I applaud him not only for his achievements, but also for giving back. He was a true legend in the sporting environment.”

Our condolences go out to Jasper’s family, friends and all those whose lives were touched by engaging with him at his table tennis club. His legacy will continue to live on for many generations to follow.