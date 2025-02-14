The High Commission of Sri Lanka in Pretoria commemorated the 77th anniversary of the Independence of Sri Lanka on 08 February 2025. The event, held at the High Commission premises, was attended by approximately 150 Sri Lankans from South Africa and other accredited countries including Lesotho, along with South African friends of Sri Lanka and well-wishers.

The program commenced with the singing of the Sri Lankan National Anthem, followed by the National Anthem of the Republic of South Africa. A two-minute silence was observed in honor of those who sacrificed their lives for the motherland.

Religious observances representing Buddhist, Hindu, Islamic, and Christian faiths were conducted to invoke blessings for peace and prosperity in Sri Lanka. These observances were led by Suratsawadi Mart, representing the Johannesburg Buddhist Temple; Guru Ratnasabapathy Vengatraman from the Adhi Lingeswarar Hindu Temple in Benoni; Moulana Obeidullah Bhoja from Jamiatul Ulama, South Africa and Pastor Keshia Van Rooyen from the Christian Revival Church in Johannesburg. Symbolizing the passing of Sri Lankan traditional values to the next generation, an open invitation was extended to children and young Sri Lankans present at the event to take part in lighting of the traditional oil lamp.

During the welcome remarks, the Independence Day theme for this year, “Towards a National Renaissance,” along with other key national policies such as “Thriving Nation – Beautiful Life”, “Clean Sri Lanka”, alleviation of rural poverty, and implementing a digital economy were explained to the gathering. In particular, the recently launched digital platforms and the benefits of the e-BMD system were introduced to the Sri Lankan community in South Africa.

Following the welcome remarks, the Independence Day messages of the President, the Prime Minister, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment, and Tourism of Sri Lanka were read out by the members of the staff of the High Commission. Promotional materials were also shared with the attendees.

All attendees were served with traditional Sri Lankan cuisine and Ceylon tea.