The Select Committee on Health and Social Services has received requests from stakeholders and individuals for the extension of the closing date for written submissions on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Bill.

The committee called for written submissions from the public on the Bill at the beginning of August. The call for submissions was placed in a newspaper advert which indicated closing date which was 1 September 2023.

The committee has agreed to extend the deadline as requested by the public and stakeholders. The Chairperson of the committee, Mr Zoyisile Njadu said the decision to extend the deadline for the submissions was informed by the appeals that the committee has received from relevant stakeholders who play an important role in the delivery of healthcare services in the country. The new closing date that has been agreed upon is 15 September 2023.

The NHI Bill is currently before the National Council of Provinces for concurrence after it was passed by the National Assembly in June this year.

The purpose of the Bill is to establish and maintain a NHI Fund funded through mandatory prepayment that aims to achieve sustainable and affordable universal access to quality health care services.

The fund will operate on the basis of single purchaser and single payer of health care services, by pooling funds and strategic purchasing of healthcare services and goods from accredited and contracted health care service providers. The NHI envisages a standardized healthcare system, wherein everyone, rich and poor, rural and urban, can receive the same level of quality healthcare.

The NHI is a fund from which the government will buy healthcare services for South Africans from healthcare providers both in the public and private sectors. It is a fund to pay for healthcare, and all of us will contribute to this fund through taxes and special contributions in line with what we can afford. It will ensure that everyone is entitled to free healthcare when they need it, and there will be no fees charged at the facility because the fund will cover the costs of care.

Enquiries, as well as written submissions, can be directed to Ms M Williams, Select Committee on Health and Social Services, e-mail mawilliams@parliament.gov.za

The closing date for submissions is Friday 15 September 2023 at 12h00 Copies of the Bill can be obtained from Ms M Williams on Cell 083 709 8451 or at www.parliament.gov.za