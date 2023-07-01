President Cyril Ramaphosa has made a determination to increase salaries of all public office bearers by three percent, with effect from effect from 01 April 2022.

This determination follows recommendations made by the Independent Commission for the Remuneration of Public Office Bearers (the Commission) on the annual salary for all public office bearers, submitted to the President on 17 April 2023.

The Commission recommended 3.8% salary increment for all public office bearers including members of the Independent Constitutional Institutions, Judges, Magistrates and Traditional Leaders for the financial year 2022/2023.

Having considered the Commission’s recommendations and serious economic challenges facing the country, the President has decided that the salaries of all public office bearers be increased by three percent.

The President has in accordance to relevant statutory requirements submitted the notice to Parliament for approval before publication in as far as it relates to salaries of judges and magistrates.

The President wishes to thank the Independent Commission for its recommendations.